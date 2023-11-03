Bfsg LLC Sells 546 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 807,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.