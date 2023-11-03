Bfsg LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. 3,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

