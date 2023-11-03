BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $269.07

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.07 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 368.91 ($4.49), with a volume of 119709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.50).

BH Macro Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,838.46 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

