BILL (NYSE:BILL) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

