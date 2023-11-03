BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJRI. CL King decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $27.05 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $637.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

