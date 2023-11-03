Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 34,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,059. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,907,000 after buying an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after buying an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

