Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $65.40

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $69.81. Blackbaud shares last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 20,552 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

