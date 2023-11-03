BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $659.15. 86,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

