BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Announces Dividend of GBX 2.31 (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.00).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

