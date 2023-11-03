Block Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 130,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 110,320 call options.
Block Stock Performance
NYSE:SQ traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 18,343,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
