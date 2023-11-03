Block Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 130,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 110,320 call options.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 18,343,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

