Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 276,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

