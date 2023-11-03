Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $22.79. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 192,838 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

