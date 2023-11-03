Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 122.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

