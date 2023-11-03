BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,186. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

