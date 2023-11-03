BMO Capital Markets Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $64.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.