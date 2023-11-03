Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,586. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.