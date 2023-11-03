Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brink’s has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brink’s by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

