Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.97 on Friday, reaching $877.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $362.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.28 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $855.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

