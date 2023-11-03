Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$32.38

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
ALA opened at C$26.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
