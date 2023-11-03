Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$32.38

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AltaGas

Insider Activity at AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total value of C$136,300.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALA opened at C$26.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.96.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.