Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $240.29

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.21.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.26. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

