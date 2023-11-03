Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 183.21% and a negative net margin of 52.49%.
Barfresh Food Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
