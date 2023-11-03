Brokers Issue Forecasts for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NYSE MAN opened at $72.42 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 74.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 395,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

