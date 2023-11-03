Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank OZK’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

