Brokers Offer Predictions for DHI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

