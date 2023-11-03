Brokers Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $14.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

