Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Trading 5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.05. 116,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 541,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,011,000 after purchasing an additional 143,907 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $135,631,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $13,342,720,000,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

