Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.15. 134,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 448,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

