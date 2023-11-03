Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 11,876 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,212. The company has a market capitalization of $491.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.87.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

