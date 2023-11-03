Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 15,603 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.20. 12,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

