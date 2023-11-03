Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 26,037 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.65.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

