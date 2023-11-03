Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 39,965 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of KLA worth $370,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.27. 80,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,261. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $318.76 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

