Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.54. The company had a trading volume of 171,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.86.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

