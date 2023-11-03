Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 897 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $70,875,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $197.91. 74,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,518. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

