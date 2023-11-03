Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 113.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,033 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 122.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 94,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA remained flat at $28.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 818,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

