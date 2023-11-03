Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.4 %

State Street stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. 142,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

