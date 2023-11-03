Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 131,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.81. 638,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

