Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 543 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $181.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,880.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,964.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,001.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,050.71 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,425 shares of company stock worth $33,154,603 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

