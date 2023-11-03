Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.71. 373,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,610. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

