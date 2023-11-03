Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 3.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.47% of Zoetis worth $373,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.14. 233,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,380. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

