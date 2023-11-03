Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 4,377,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,249,725. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.