Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775,085 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 1.55% of Celanese worth $195,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.