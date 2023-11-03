Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $179,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,611,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 334,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
