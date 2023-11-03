Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 3,359.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.15% of Crane worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

