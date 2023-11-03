Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 855.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 728,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.