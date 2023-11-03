Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $12.90 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.02. 100,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

