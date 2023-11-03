Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $124.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.93. The company has a market capitalization of $337.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $371.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.