Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $17.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,534 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.3 %

ENB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,300. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

