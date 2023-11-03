Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $177.53 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,072 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.48% of Dollar General worth $177,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 163,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.