Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 216,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

