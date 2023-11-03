Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $210.73 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506,782 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.92% of A. O. Smith worth $210,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 87,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,579. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

